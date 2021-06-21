Dave Chappelle closes out Tribeca Film Festival; Questlove brings ‘Summer of Soul’ to Harlem

Posted/updated on: June 21, 2021 at 8:04 am

Photo: Greg Noire

Dave Chappelle officially closed out this year's Tribeca Film Festival with the world premiere of his new documentary Dave Chappelle: This Time This Place.

Chappelle, who spoke to a packed -- but vaccinated audience -- shared his condolences to the thousands who attended the screening on Saturday night, which was held at the newly reopened Radio City Music Hall, the first event there since the pandemic.

“I’m so sorry if you lost someone, or lost something, during this pandemic," the comedian said before opening up his doc.

Directed by American Factory Oscar winners Julia Reichert and Steve Bognar, who also happen to be his real-life neighbors, Dave's film follows his pursuit to hold a series of outdoor comedy shows in the small town of Yellow Springs, Ohio during 2020. The doc also shares his emotional reaction to the killing of George Floyd as well as the challenges to keep his comedy shows going during the pandemic.

Part premiere and part Juneteenth celebration, the event ended with a star-studded concert that included performances from Redman, Fat Joe, ASAP Ferg, De La Soul, among others.

Also during the weekend, The Roots' own Ahmir 'Questlove' Thompson introduced his directorial debut, Summer of Soul, at the amphitheater at Marcus Garvey Park in Harlem. The new doc, coming to the theaters and Hulu on July 2, chronicles the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, a series of concerts that took place over the course of several weekends.

Like the original series of shows, the star-studded event was also free for the community with scheduled performances held after the premiere.

Questlove's new feature, which is the first official project under Disney's Onyx Collective, includes never-before-seen concert performances by Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly & the Family Stone, Mahalia Jackson, B.B. King, The 5th Dimension, and more.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back