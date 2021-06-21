Balloon lands on Longview roadway

Posted/updated on: June 21, 2021 at 8:52 am

GREGG COUNTY — Drivers in Longview got a not-so lighter than air surprise Friday. Two hot-air balloons had to make emergency landings on a Longview freeway. The pilots said the wind died, meaning they had to land and it so happened to be on the road. Otherwise, they would have had to contend with trees and power lines. No injuries were reported. Harold “Bubba” Cliver was named Great Texas Balloon Race Champion following the 3 day event. Cliver took first place while competing alongside his son and nearly 60 other pilots, according to the Longview News Journal. Cliver said he’s been participating in the Great Texas Balloon Race for about 25 years.

