Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon tests positive, isolating in Montreal

By EMILY KAPLAN

Vegas Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon is isolating after testing positive for COVID-19, the team announced Sunday.

McCrimmon is currently with the team in Montreal, with Game 4 of the semifinal series being played at the Bell Center on Sunday night.

“Kelly is self-isolating and will follow the protocols and recommendations from health officials and the NHL,” the Golden Knights said in a statement.

The news comes as Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme is also isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 on Friday. Ducharme received his second vaccination less than two weeks ago and said he is not experiencing any symptoms.

“I wish I could be at the rink right now,” Ducharme said on Sunday morning in a news conference. “I don’t feel different than a week ago.”

Ducharme said he was “confident” he could be back behind the bench before the end of series against Vegas, though a schedule for his return remains murky.

“Nothing’s confirmed as far as that,” Ducharme said. “The organization remains in communication with the authorities. It’s a unique situation. We’ve been isolated since December.”

Ducharme said he is not aware of anyone he has come into contact with — including his girlfriend — who tested positive for COVID-19. The coach also insisted his team followed all protocols while traveling to Las Vegas last week.

The Vegas-Montreal series is the first time NHL teams have crossed the Canadian and United States border since the postseason bubble in 2020.

It is unclear if McCrimmon is vaccinated.

McCrimmon watched Game 3 from the Bell Center with Vegas president of hockey operations George McPhee. Both McCrimmon and McPhee were captured on television not wearing masks, which is against NHL protocol.

According to sources, the NHL called McCrimmon and McPhee after the game as a warning and reminded them of the protocols.

