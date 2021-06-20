City of Palestine to spray for mosquitos

Posted/updated on: June 20, 2021 at 5:41 pm

PALESTINE – The city of Palestine will be spraying for mosquitos beginning Monday June 21st through Saturday June 26th. According to our news partner KETK, the city will be spraying two areas, Area 1 and Area 5. Area 1 consists of West Spring Street at Carolina Street, east to Brushy Creek Road and West Kolstad Street. Area 1 also consists of North Jackson and North Link Streets. Area 5 encompasses Highway 155 North to Gardner Street and East to North Loop 256. Area 5 is bounded to the south by East Park Street.

Go Back