New Mexico jail guard hospitalized in Texas with stab wounds

Posted/updated on: June 19, 2021 at 4:39 pm

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in New Mexico say a Las Cruces jail guard who was stabbed by a detainee was hospitalized in El Paso, Texas, and sheriff’s deputies are investigating. The name and condition of the officer were not immediately made public following the late Thursday incident in a medium custody unit at the Dona Ana County Detention Center. The detainee was identified as a 28-year-old Las Cruces man who was arrested in July 2020 in Los Lunas and was being held without bond awaiting trial on charges related to a shooting at a house.

