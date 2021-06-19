Abbott, as threatened, vetoes budget for legislative staff

Posted/updated on: June 19, 2021 at 7:28 am

AUSTIN (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has followed through on his threat and vetoed the new state budget’s provision for paying legislative staff. Abbott vetoed the legislative staff budget Friday, as he threatened after a walkout by House Democrats in the final hours of the regular legislative session. The walkout denied a House quorum to vote on controversial voting restrictions that Abbott had prioritized. The budget is to take effect on Sept. 1. Abbott is expected to call a special legislative session during the summer, in which he’s expected to bring up the voting restrictions bill again.

