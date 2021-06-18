Ozone Action Day – Saturday, June 19

Posted/updated on: June 18, 2021 at 4:23 pm

LONGVIEW — The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued an Ozone Action Day for the Tyler-Longview area for Saturday, June 19. Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution in the Tyler-Longview area on Saturday. There are several things you can do to help limit ozone formation. Among them: drive less, don’t idle your engine for extended periods, and postpone filling your tank until late afternoon. Click here for more information.

