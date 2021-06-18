Breaking News: Stocks slump again

Posted/updated on: June 18, 2021 at 3:30 pm

Breaking News: Stocks slump again: NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks slumped on Wall Street Friday, with the S&P 500 showing its worst weekly loss since February. The index was 0.9% lower in afternoon trading. Banks and other stocks that soared earlier this year on expectations for the economy and inflation were among the biggest losers.

Investors are still recalibrating their moves after the Federal Reserve’s signal this week that it may raise rates sooner than earlier expected. Short-term Treasury yields continued to spurt higher, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average had its worst weekly loss since October.Tech stocks were also down but holding up better.

