Long-awaited murder trial delayed again

Posted/updated on: June 18, 2021 at 1:57 pm

TYLER — A Whitehouse man who has been awaiting his murder trial for nearly four years will have to wait an additional three months to have his day in court. According to our news partner KETK, 24-year-old Martin Reynolds was arrested in 2017 for the killing of Andrew Carpenter, 19. Reynolds has claimed self-defense. The case has faced several delays over the past 3.5 years due to pre-trial hearings, forensic evidence, the pandemic — and, most recently, the unavailability of a witness. The trial is now set for September 13.

