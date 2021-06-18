Two announce for Smith County Court at Law #3 judge

Posted/updated on: June 18, 2021 at 12:40 pm

TYLER — Two local attorneys have announced they’re running for Smith County Court at Law #3 judge in next year’s Republican Primary. In a news release, Clay White says he’s a board-certified personal injury attorney with 30 years of experience. On her campaign page, Cheryl Wulf says she’s been a licensed attorney in Texas since 2003, handling cases in civil, family, and criminal law. Judge Floyd Getz will be retiring from the post following his current term.

