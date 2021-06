County Road 384 partially closed for bridge repair

Posted/updated on: June 18, 2021 at 1:19 pm

TYLER — Smith County Road 384, also known as Old Longview Road, will be partially closed for about two weeks so a bridge can be repaired. CR 384, northeast of Tyler, is closed from Farm-to-Market Road 2908 to Interstate 20. Signs placed there alert drivers to take alternative routes, according to a county news release.

