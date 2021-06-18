“Secure Your ID” day set in Tyler

Posted/updated on: June 18, 2021 at 10:52 am

TYLER — The Better Business Bureau serving Central East Texas, in partnership with Kelly Community Federal Credit Union and Ark-La-Tex Shredding, will be hosting their annual “Secure Your ID” day Saturday. It’s set from 8:00 a.m. until noon at the BBB Offices on New Copeland Road. The event was re-scheduled to coincide with and extension for income taxes for Texas residents. The services are provided free, and attendees are encouraged to bring paper documents that contain personal and/or financial information to be destroyed — as well as electronics such as old computers, hard drives, and cell phones. Click here for more information.

