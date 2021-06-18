Preparations begin for Tyler Rose Complex

Posted/updated on: June 18, 2021 at 11:06 am

TYLER — Preparations for the Tyler Rose Complex began Thursday, according to a city news release. The first part of the project will be to install a dedicated parking lot area for Tyler Civic Theater and the Rose Garden Center. WRL General Contractors have begun milling Rose Park Drive to complete this phase. Portions of Rose Park Drive and the majority of Harvey Convention Center’s parking lot will be closed periodically. West Houston Street will remain open for the duration of the project. The Rose Garden and Tyler Civic Theater will remain open to the public. The Rose Garden gate on Rose Park Drive will be closed, but patrons will still be able to access the garden through the Rose Garden Center and the gate on West Houston Street by the Idea Garden.

“I am thrilled to see the transformation of this area begin,” said Mayor Don Warren in a prepared statement. “The Rose Complex is vital to our economic recovery from COVID-19. It will revitalize the entire area surrounding our City’s crown jewel, the Tyler Rose Garden.” The City of Tyler will host a Demolition Ceremony with a wrecking ball at Harvey Convention Center on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 11 a.m.

