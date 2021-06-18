Elizabeth Olsen reveals her favorite ‘WandaVision’ Easter egg while confirming major fan theory

Posted/updated on: June 18, 2021 at 9:56 am

Marvel Studios

Elizabeth Olsen had no problem chowing down on a series of super hot wings when dishing about her Disney+ series WandaVision.

Appearing Thursday on First We Feast's Hot Ones interview series, the actress chatted about the Easter eggs featured in the Marvel series, confirming one popular fan theory that delighted host Sean Evans.

Evans asked if the house Kathryn Hahn's character, Agatha, resides in is the same one from Bewitched -- to which Olsen grinned, "It is!"

"I learn about Easter Eggs when people point them out," she continued before revealing her favorite.

"There was a wine bottle that’s poured in the first episode. The 50s episode. It’s in French, but I think it translates to something like -- House of Madness or something like that," the Wind River star added. "It’s a reference to House of M and that’s our brilliant prop guy being cute and putting in those things!"

While reflecting on her time on WandaVision, Olsen also recalled what it was like pretending to live in so many different time periods.

"It was like chaos and sometimes we had to do multiple decades in a day. So, like wigs, I’m always in a bald cap basically, wigs are constantly flying on and off," she recalled. "Kathryn Hahn and I doing vocal warm-ups trying to remember what decade we’re in. It was chaotic, but it was fun and we had a good time. It was truly joyful."

Olsen also revealed she almost quit acting before getting her big break in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, saying the 2011 thriller Silent House "was one of the worst experiences of my life."

"If that was the first movie I'd gotten, I would have gone back to theater," she disclosed. "I wouldn't have wanted to do another movie."

Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

