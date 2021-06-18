Murder suspect arrested after shooting Thursday night

Posted/updated on: June 18, 2021 at 8:57 am

ATHENS — A murder investigation is underway in Henderson County. According to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, Joshua Jones, 37, of Seven Points, has been arrested in connection to the fatal Thursday night shooting of Jason Blake, 44. Deputies responded to a disturbance call at a home on West Oak Ridge Road around 8:15 and found Blake reportedly shot in the back near the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Both Jones and Blake lived at the residence where the shooting took place. A child was said to be at the residence when the shooting took place. The child was taken to the Henderson County Child Advocacy Center for a forensic interview and then released to family members. Child Protective Services were also notified. Jones was booked into the Henderson County Jail.

