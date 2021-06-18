MGM to reboot horror classic ‘Blacula’

A reboot of the 1972 Blaxploitation horror classic Blacula is in the works at MGM, according to Variety.

The trade reports the new film is a contemporary update of the franchise, and takes place following the events of the coronavirus pandemic. Its description notes the title character, "is an ancient African prince who is cursed by Dracula after he fails to agree to end the slave trade. He awakens after being entombed for 200 years, ready to avenge the death of his ancestors and of those responsible for robbing his people of their work, culture and heritage and appropriating it for profit."



The original film, directed by William Crain and starring William Marshall as the titular character, became one of the highest-grossing films of the year and sparked a wave of other black-themed horror films. The hit and spawned a 1973 sequel Scream Blacula Scream.

