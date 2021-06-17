Sportsbook installs Alabama, Clemson with highest college football win totals at 11.5

By DAVID PURDUM

Alabama and Clemson are breaking in new quarterbacks this season, but oddsmakers don’t expect the Crimson Tide or the Tigers to suffer any significant drop-off.

Alabama and Clemson topped the college football season win totals released Thursday by Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill, each opening at 11.5.

Ohio State and Oklahoma are next at 11, followed by Georgia at 10.5. North Carolina, Coastal Carolina and Cincinnati each opened at 10, rounding out the teams with double-digit win totals at Caesars/William Hill.

The sportsbook posted win totals for each FBS team, allowing bettors to wager on whether teams will win over or under the number during the 12-game regular season at varying prices.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence went No. 1 in the NFL draft to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Alabama quarterback Mac Jones was taken later in the first round by the New England Patriots.

D.J. Uiagalelei, a former five-star recruit who stepped in for Lawrence last season, is expected to start this year for Clemson when it opens the season against Georgia on Sept. 4 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Tigers have been installed as 3.5-point favorites over the Bulldogs.

Bryce Young is the front-runner to replace Jones at Alabama, which takes on Miami in a Week 1 clash in Atlanta. Alabama is an 18.5-point favorite over the Hurricanes.

Miami’s season win total opened at 9.5, along with Texas A&M’s, Iowa State’s, Wisconsin’s and UCF’s.

Texas, under new coach Steve Sarkisian, opened at 8. Other notable opening win totals include Florida at 9, Notre Dame at 9, USC at 8.5, LSU at 8.5 and Michigan at 7.5.

Louisiana-Monroe, UMass, Kansas, UNLV and Bowling Green opened with the lowest season win totals, with each listed at 1.5.

