Boil Water Notice in Marshall

Posted/updated on: June 17, 2021 at 5:39 pm

MARSHALL — Lakeview Street in Marshall is under a boil water notice. The city’s Public Works Department responded Wednesday to a water main break on Lakeview, just north of Poplar Street. Public Works crews were on site and able to repair the water main. However, due to low pressure, city officials say the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the city’s public water system to notify all customers in the affected area to boil their water prior to consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The city says you’ll be notified when the notice is no longer in effect. If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact James McClendon at (903)-935-4488.

