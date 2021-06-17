Luke Wilson on ‘Legally Blonde 3’ reunion: “We’ll just have to see what happens”

Posted/updated on: June 17, 2021 at 5:21 pm

Wilson and Witherspoon in 2003 -- Scott Gries/Getty Images

A third Legally Blonde movie is in the works with Reese Witherspoon set to reprise her role as Elle Woods, and Luke Wilson, who played Emmett Richmond, Woods' love interest in the original film, says he's up for a reunion with his former co-star.

"Yeah. I'm always up to work with Reese again," the 49-year-old actor tells People magazine, adding, "We'll just have to see what happens.”

Wilson also admits he never misses a chance to catch the original when it's on TV.

"I'll watch it when I see it on cable, and it's on cable a lot," Wilson said. "But just because Reese is always so funny in the movie to me. So I always watch a few things just because I like her portrayal of Elle Woods so much."

Mindy Kaling, who is on board to co-write Legally Blonde 3, told Good Morning America back in October that she had reservations at first.

"I was nervous because the movie is so iconic. But then I thought, ‘It'd be really fun to see that character in her 40s. What is Elle Woods dealing with as a 41-year-old woman?'" Kaling said. "And it's been really funny to write. And I'm working on it with my friend Dan [Goor], and I think it's going to be a great movie for Reese and people are going to love to see her in this part."

Legally Blonde was released in 2001, followed by Legally Blonde 2: Red, White, and Blonde in 2003.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back