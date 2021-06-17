Carlisle steps down as Mavs’ coach, one day after GM departs

Posted/updated on: June 17, 2021 at 4:12 pm

DALLAS (AP) – Rick Carlisle has stepped down as coach of the Dallas Mavericks, the second major departure for that franchise in as many days. Carlisle spent 13 seasons in Dallas, leading the Mavericks to the 2011 NBA title. His decision was announced Thursday, one day after general manager Donnie Nelson and the team agreed to part ways, ending a 24-year run for Nelson as part of the organization. Dallas becomes the seventh team with an coaching vacancy, joining New Orleans, Washington, Orlando, Indiana, Portland — and Boston, where Carlisle played for the team that won the 1986 NBA title.

