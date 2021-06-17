Food distribution event in Tyler

Posted/updated on: June 17, 2021 at 4:09 pm

TYLER — The East Texas Food Bank is holding another mega drive-thru produce distribution Friday in Tyler from 10 a.m. to noon at Lindsey Park. As with past distributions, the events are open to anyone and there are no eligibility or paperwork requirements. These are drive-thru distributions and walk-ups will not be accepted, according to a news release. Multiple households can carpool. To pick up items for another household not present, a note must be provided. An average of 1,200 families are served at each distribution. Even as the pandemic is fading, food bank staffers say they are still seeing an increased need for food assistance. The next Tyler distribution dates are June 26 at Green Acres Baptist Church and July 2 at Lindsey Park, both from 10 a.m. to noon.

