Report: Tyler water exceeds state and federal standards

Posted/updated on: June 17, 2021 at 3:55 pm

TYLER — Tyler Water Utilities announces its 2020 drinking water quality report is available for all residential and commercial customers to review. The report confirms TWU continually delivers residents and businesses high-quality drinking water that meets and exceeds state and federal standards, according to a news release. Among other things, the report shows there was no lead and only very low traces of copper detected in the drinking water provided to TWU customers. The water quality report is available here.

