CHRISTUS Good Shepherd vaccine hub adds locations

Posted/updated on: June 17, 2021 at 3:55 pm

LONGVIEW – The CHRISTUS Good Shepherd COVID-19 vaccine hub is expanding access and now offering vaccine appointments at multiple CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic locations across the region. The vaccine will remain free of charge, and the scheduling process will remain the same – simply visit this link to make an appointment. Effective Thursday, June 17, the hub will transition away from the Longview Exhibit Center, and appointments are now available Monday through Friday at designated CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic primary care locations in Longview, Marshall, and Kilgore. Walk-in appointments are also available at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Urgent Care in Longview on West Loop 281. All patients will receive the Pfizer vaccine, which is available to everyone 12 and older, according to a news release.

Go Back