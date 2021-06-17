Man arrested following two-state chase

Posted/updated on: June 17, 2021 at 3:55 pm

LONGVIEW — A man is arrested after leading officers on a high speed chase from Longview all the way to Louisiana. According to our news partner KETK, Jerimiah Brown was driving east on Interstate 20 in a stolen car. That’s when Longview officers got a tip the vehicle didn’t belong to Brown. Authorities say He started to speed away but after calling for backup, officers deployed a spike strip to slow him down. Brown is currently being held at the Caddo Parish Jail.

