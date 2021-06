Longview man charged with murder following Huntsville standoff

Posted/updated on: June 17, 2021 at 3:56 pm

LONGVIEW — A Longview man is charged with murder. According to our news partner KETK, Dontrey Walker is accused of killing his girlfriend and then confessing to the crime during a police standoff in Huntsville. Officers say they found his alleged victim, Paige Martin, dead inside a house on Tuesday during a welfare check. Martin appeared to have injuries to her neck. Walker is now in jail.

