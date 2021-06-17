Maya Rudolph, Jacob Tremblay tease ‘Disenchanted’, ‘The Little Mermaid’

Jacob Tremblay and Maya Rudolph are giving fans a little taste up their upcoming projects, The Little Mermaid and Disenchanted, respectively.

The two star in Disney's Luca together, but separately they are each working on other projects with the media conglomerate. For Tremblay, that's the live-action remake of the classic The Little Mermaid, in which he will star as Flounder.

"We started working on that before COVID," Tremblay dished to Entertainment Tonight. "Everyone on that film was, like, super nice. That's such an awesome environment. I had such a blast doing it, and I'm really excited for that one."

The remake also stars Halle Bailey as Ariel, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Awkwafina as Scuttle and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula.

While a release date for The Little Mermaid has yet to be announced, fans can look forward to seeing Disenchated, the sequel to the 2007 film Enchanted, in 2022.

Rudolph, who joins the film as Malvina, a new adversary for Amy Adams' Giselle, shared her excitement about portraying the bad guy.

"I'm very excited about it. I mean, that's Juicy Town, USA," she said. "When you're a kid and you're the villain, you're like, 'Come on! I wanna be a princess!' But then when you get older, like, the villain is fun."

