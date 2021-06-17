The Beatles documentary ‘Get Back’ to premiere as three-part event on Disney+ this November

©1969 Paul McCartney/Photographer: Linda McCartney

New details and a new release date have been announced for the long-awaited Beatles documentary The Beatles: Get Back.

The movie, directed by Lord of the Rings filmmaker Peter Jackson, will premiere on the Disney+ channel as a three-day event, November 25, 26 and 27, and will feature more than six hours of restored, previously unseen footage. Each episode will run about two hours.

As previously reported, the film focuses on the January 1969 recording sessions that yielded the Fab Four's final studio album, 1970's Let It Be.

Jackson created the documentary using over 60 hours of footage shot during the making of the Let It Be film and album. Whereas the Let It Be movie -- which was directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg -- focused on tense moments between the band members during the sessions, Get Back presents a more positive profile of the group's relationship at that time.

Perhaps the new movie's main highlight is the full footage of The Beatles playing their last-ever live show, the famous surprise concert on the roof of the Apple headquarters in London.

Jackson spent three years working on the project, with the full support of Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and the respective widows of John Lennon and George Harrison.

Giving a nod to the footage shot by Lindsay-Hogg, Jackson notes that Get Back offers "a detailed account of the creative process, with the crafting of iconic songs under pressure, set amid the social climate of early 1969."

He adds, "Over six hours, you'll get to know The Beatles with an intimacy that you never thought possible."

Get Back originally was supposed to premiere last September, but was initially postponed until August 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

