Nick Cannon welcomes twin boys with Abby De La Rosa

Nick Cannon is officially a father to a second set of twins. The Masked Singer host welcomed twin sons Zion and Zillion with partner Abby De La Rosa on Monday.

De La Rosa, 30, announced the happy news in a heartfelt video on Wednesday of her cuddling her two newborns while at the hospital.

"Welcome to the world Zion Mixolydian Cannon & Zillion Heir Cannon," she gushed, announcing the little ones arrived June 14.

In a followup Instagram story, De La Rosa shared a sweet photo of her twin boys wrapping their hands around her finger. In the snap, the DJ revealed that the twins have been nicknamed "Zion & Zilly."

The proud mom announced her pregnancy in April. In a since-deleted post, she shared a glowing maternity photo that also featured Cannon, where she expressed, "Our dearest sons - my miracle babies. Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy... Your Dad & I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support. No matter what this world may throw your way."

Zion and Zillion are Cannon's fifth and sixth children. He has yet to comment on the twin's arrival.

Cannon, 40, shares two children each with exes Mariah Carey and former Miss Arizona U.S.A. Brittany Bell. With Carey, Cannon is the father of 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan. The Drumline star also shares four-year-old Golden with Bell and, last December, the two welcomed a daughter, Powerful Queen.

