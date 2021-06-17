Rental car scams on the rise

(NEW YORK) -- With more Americans planning to hit the road this summer, the number of travelers seeking to rent a car is bound to rise. But given the ongoing car shortage, the inventory available to customers is limited and scammers are now taking advantage of that fact.

The Federal Trade Commission and Better Business Bureau have issued warnings about scammers posing as rental car companies, looking to cash in on the shortage.

ABC News Transportation Correspondent Gio Benitez appeared on Good Morning America Thursday to discuss what consumers need to know:

