“The Hustler,” “Holey Moley” kick off new seasons tonight on ABC

Posted/updated on: June 17, 2021 at 5:46 am

ABC/Scott Everett White, ABC/Christopher Willard

Summer is here and that means Thursday night game night is officially back on ABC. Two beloved high-stakes shows -- The Hustler and Holey Moley -- return tonight and ABC Audio got the inside scoop on what the audience can expect.

Teeing up at 8 p.m. ET is the wild miniature golf show Holey Moley. Sideline reporter Jeannie Mai is pleased the show is back for a third season because she says there's not many other shows like it.

The Dancing with the Stars alum says it's not because the show tasks so-called miniature golf lovers to work their way around a crazy obstacle course -- it's because the show brings joy to everyone who watches.

"There are not many shows that I can watch where I can watch with the whole family," she grinned.

Continued Mai, "Like even some of my relatives who don't speak English, just watching a human being flying, somersaulting through the air into a pit of corn! You get what's going on."

Premiering at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday is The Hustler, back for a second season. The show tasks five people to grow their cash jackpot by correctly guessing trivia questions, but the twist is someone already knows all the answers and stands to win the entire bank if they're not ousted in time.

ABC Audio caught up with host Craig Ferguson, who teases that things will look a little different this time around because the contestants know what's up as they've all seen the show.

"And that makes it much more interesting," said Ferguson. "They've got strategies. They have styles, they have ideas. They have ways that they're trying to play it."

Holey Moley airs 8 p.m. ET and The Hustler at 10 p.m. ET Thursdays on ABC.

