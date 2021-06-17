$1 million fine in 2016 pipeline accident in Louisiana

Posted/updated on: June 17, 2021 at 4:35 am

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – A Texas company has pleaded guilty to a federal Clean Water Act violation and agreed to pay a $1 million fine for damaging a pipeline that leaked more than 5,000 gallons of oil in a Louisiana bay in 2016. The plea agreement with Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company was announced Wednesday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. An employee of a subcontractor for the company struck a pipeline while operating excavation equipment during a barrier island reconstruction project in September 2016. Prosecutors said Great Lakes had failed to keep pipeline companies up to date on their work and failed to adequately supervise the employee.

