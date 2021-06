Congress passes legislation to make Juneteenth a federal holiday

Posted/updated on: June 16, 2021 at 7:44 pm

Breaking News — Congress passes legislation to make Juneteenth a federal holiday – For the first time in nearly 40 years, Congress has moved to establish a new national holiday, this time for Juneteenth, and just in time for Saturday’s 156th anniversary of the day which marks the last African American slaves being freed in Texas in the wake of the Civil War. Read More

