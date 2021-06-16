Southwest still struggling with flight delays, cancellations

Posted/updated on: June 16, 2021 at 5:49 pm

DALLAS (AP) – Southwest Airlines was seeing higher numbers of canceled and delayed flights for a third day as it tries to recover from technology glitches earlier this week. As of Wednesday afternoon, the airline had canceled nearly 400 flights and more than 1,000 other flights were delayed. That’s according to tracking service FlightAware and comes on top of hundreds of cancellations and more than 3,000 delayed flights earlier this week because of two separate technology issues. A Southwest spokesman says the technology problems have been fixed, but the airline is still working to resume normal operations.

Go Back