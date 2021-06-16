Foundation challenges TISD’s partnership with Mentoring Alliance

Posted/updated on: June 16, 2021 at 5:46 pm

MADISON, Wisconsin — Tyler ISD must immediately revoke a large subsidy for a sectarian religious summer camp, the Freedom From Religion Foundation is demanding. In a news release, the foundation says TISD has approved $500,000 in partnership with the Christ-centered, Tyler-based Mentoring Alliance to send students to camp each summer. The news release says FFRF was contacted by a concerned district community member about the summer camp program. KTBB has reached out to TISD for a response but did not immediately receive a reply.

