Abbott authorizes $250M for border wall

Posted/updated on: June 16, 2021 at 4:53 pm

AUSTIN — Governor Greg Abbott says a wall is coming along the border with Mexico. Abbott Wednesday authorized $250 million for construction. He says the Biden Administration has failed to deal with the crisis, leaving the state’s residents at risk. Abbott says they will hire a program manager to run the project and is asking for donations — adding that some people have already donated to the effort. He also has sent a letter to the president demanding the federal government give land back to Texas that it seized to build the wall originally.

