Abbott signs permitless carry bill

Posted/updated on: June 16, 2021 at 4:25 pm

AUSTIN — The Texas permitless carry bill, authored by East Texas Representative Matt Schaefer, has been signed by Governor Abbott and will take effect September 1 of this year. That’s according to our news partner KETK. The still-controversial House Bill 1927 removes the licensing requirement for Texans to carry firearms if they are 21 or older “and not otherwise prohibited by state or federal law from possessing the firearm.” Schaefer filed the bill originally on February 12.

