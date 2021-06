Abbott signs permitless carry bill

Posted/updated on: June 16, 2021 at 4:25 pm

AUSTIN — The Texas permitless carry bill, authored by East Texas Representative Matt Schaefer, has been signed by Governor Abbott and will take effect September 1 of this year. That’s according to our news partner KETK. The still-controversial House Bill 1927 removes the licensing requirement for Texans to carry firearms if they are 21 or older โ€œand not otherwise prohibited by state or federal law from possessing the firearm.โ€ Schaefer filed the bill originally on February 12.

