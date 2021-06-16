Man suspected of injuring Texas officer found dead in home

Posted/updated on: June 16, 2021 at 3:42 pm

HONEY GROVE (AP) – Authorities say a man suspected of shooting a police officer in the leg in a small North Texas city appears to have fatally shot himself after an overnight standoff with officers. Honey Grove police say the officer responded to a home because of a possible domestic dispute at about 11 p.m. Tuesday. The officer then encountered a man who appeared to be armed with a rifle. Police say a constable arrived to assist, and authorities were fired upon. Police said Wednesday the officer was in stable condition at a hospital in Plano. Police said the standoff ended by at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

