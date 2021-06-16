Hornets Ball Named NBA Rookie of the Year

Posted/updated on: June 16, 2021 at 3:31 pm

(NEW YORK) -- Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball has been named the NBA's Rookie of the Year, sources told ESPN.

Ball averaged 15.7 points, 6.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds this season. He missed 21 games because of a broken wrist.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards and Sacramento Kings forward Tyrese Haliburton were also finalists, according to ESPN.

The Hornets finished in tenth place in the Eastern Conference and lost to Indiana in the NBA Playoff Play-In Tournament.

