Anthony Mackie to host this year’s ESPY Awards

Posted/updated on: June 16, 2021 at 3:11 pm

Courtesy of Anthony Mackie

Months after taking up the mantle of Captain America, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie will take on a new title: host of July's 2021 ESPY Awards.

The acclaimed actor, producer and self-described "avid sports fan" will join a host of other as-yet-unannounced celebrities in "recognizing major sports achievements, remembering unforgettable moments, and honoring the leading performers and performances," according to ESPN.

In a statement, an "excited" Mackie says the show will "celebrate the gift that sports have been this past year." He continues, "They have allowed us to cheer on our favorite teams and athletes together at a time when many felt so alone."

Rob King, ESPN Content senior vice president and editor-at-large, declares, "After a year of canceled competitions, empty stadium seats and athletic careers cut short or left to languish in limbo, we're delighted that 'The ESPYS' has the opportunity to celebrate the return of sports."

King says of the Marvel movie star co-host, "Anthony will make a fantastic host because he is equal parts sports fan and entertainer. Plus, he knows a thing or two about heroic moments."

The 2021 ESPYS Presented by Capital One will be broadcast live on ABC on Saturday, July 10, at 8 p.m. ET from The Rooftop at Pier 17 at the Seaport in New York City.

