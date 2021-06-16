City of Tyler July Fourth Celebration

Posted/updated on: June 16, 2021 at 3:47 pm

TYLER — The Tyler Parks and Recreation Department is preparing to host the annual July Fourth Celebration at Lindsey Park on Sunday, July 4. Gates will open at 2 p.m. for families to come out to enjoy a variety of vendors and food trucks. The firework show will begin after dark, at around 9 p.m., according to a news release. Vendors and food trucks can still register to be a part of the event until June 28. City officials say an update with more details will be sent next week. For more information, click here or call (903) 531-1370.

