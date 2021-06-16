Three bicycle fix-it stations installed in downtown Tyler

Posted/updated on: June 16, 2021 at 3:46 pm

TYLER — The Tyler Main Street Department and Parks and Recreation Department have installed three bicycle fix-it stations downtown. Officials say they were purchased thanks to grant funds from the Texas Physical Activity and Nutrition Program from the Northeast Texas Public Health District (NET Health). The stations can be found on the northwest corner of the downtown square, inside the Fair Plaza parking garage by the exit, and by the downtown Tyler Transit Depot. Each station includes all tools necessary to perform basic bike repairs and maintenance, such as inflating a flat tire and adjusting brakes, according to a news release.

