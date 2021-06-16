Police: Man re-captured following escape

Posted/updated on: June 16, 2021 at 3:46 pm

KILGORE — Authorities say they have re-captured a man who escaped from them Monday night. Kilgore police got a tip from a concerned citizen on where James Butler III was after the citizen saw his picture circulating around East Texas. According to our news partner KETK, officers say they picked Butler up near Green Hills Drive Monday night on suspicion of three burglaries but he slipped out of his cuffs and got away. After searching throughout the area Tuesday, officers say they found one of Butler’s shoes along with the help of a K-9 unit and were then able to locate Butler.

Go Back