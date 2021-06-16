Oprah says she wants to “show the other side of the narrative” by honoring Black fathers with TV special

Oprah Winfrey is honoring Black fathers with her new OWN special, Honoring Our Kings, Celebrating Black Fatherhood.

The special, which aired Tuesday night and was hosted by This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown, who is a father of two, featured appearances from a crew of other celebrity dads including John Legend, Kevin Hart and Dwyane Wade.

When asked ahead of the premiere why now was a good time for it, Oprah told Entertainment Tonight, "Why now? Because timing is always right, God is always on time."

"I had this idea for several years," Oprah continued. "I wanted to elevate, lift up and show the other side of the narrative that we always hear about Black fathers not participating in their kids’ lives and Black fathers not being there," she explained.

"I am the product of a Black father," the media mogul added. "Had my father not stepped in and taken responsibility for me, I certainly would not be sitting here talking to you, or have the life that I have. So I wanted the rest of the world to see that, to know that, to hear it, to feel it and to have Black fathers validated."

