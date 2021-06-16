Royal Caribbean postpones sail after eight crew members test positive for COVID-19

(NEW YORK) -- Royal Caribbean has postponed a sailing in July "out of an abundance of caution" after eight crew members tested positive for COVID-19.

The cruise line said that during routine testing eight workers on the Odyssey of the Seas received a positive test result. The workers had been vaccinated against the virus on June 4 but will not be considered fully vaccinated until June 18, Royal Caribbean said.

"The positive cases were identified after the vaccination was given and before they were fully effective," Michael Bayley, Royal Caribbean’s president and CEO, said in a statement.

The ship was set to depart from Florida on July 3, but it will now set sail at the end of the month following the positive cases.

"The eight crew members, six of whom are asymptomatic and two with mild symptoms, were quarantined and are being closely monitored by our medical team," Bayley said. "To protect the remaining crew and prevent any further cases, we will have all crew quarantined for 14 days and continue with our routine testing."

Royal Caribbean did not specify which vaccine the workers received.

The cruise line said guests of the postponed trip will be notified and given "several options to consider."

"This is the right decision for the health and well-being of our crew and guests," Bayley said.

