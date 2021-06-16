Man remains jailed following arrest in cold case murder

Posted/updated on: June 16, 2021 at 12:34 pm

BIG SPRING (AP/Staff) – A man remains jailed in the death of a 13-year-old West Texas girl who was reported missing more than a decade ago. Texas Rangers arrested Shawn Casey Adkins on Monday on a murder charge in the killing of Hailey Dunn. A Texas Rangers spokesman told The Associated Press that Adkins was arrested near Big Spring. Adkins was transferred Monday from the Howard County jail to the Mitchell County jail, where a jail official said he was being held on $2 million bond Wednesday. Dunn was reported missing from the small Texas town of Colorado City in December 2010 and her body was discovered nearly three years later. Adkins was dating the teen’s mother at the time.

