Loki changed the timeline again — for Disney+’s series premiere schedule

Posted/updated on: June 16, 2021 at 12:20 pm

An early ad for Loki had star Tom Hiddleston declaring "Wednesdays are the new Fridays." That now applies to all shows launching on Disney+.

After the series became the most-watched premiere on the streaming service last week, Disney+ decided to shift all of its new series premieres to Wednesdays instead of Fridays.

This means the anticipated Monsters, Inc. spin-off Monsters At Work will now debut on July 7 instead of July 2, its Turner and Hooch small-screen reboot movies from July 16 to July 21, and Behind the Attraction, an insider's tour of the Disney parks starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, will now drop on July 21.

Other releases affected by the switch include the animated Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life, now bowing July 28; the series Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts, moving to July 28; a new installment of The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse moving to July 28; and the second season of the rebooted Short Circuit, now debuting August 4.

The move to mid-week only applies to Disney+ original series; movies will still debut on the platform on Fridays.

