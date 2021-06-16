Gohmert discusses suit involving metal detectors

Posted/updated on: June 16, 2021 at 11:30 am

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Louie Gohmert speaks to KTBB after suing administrators of the House of Representatives. He says using metal detectors to screen members of Congress is unconstitutional and security is being used unfairly against Republicans. He says Democrats have been allowed to enter the floor without being screened, although at least one has been fined. Along with that, Gohmert says he goes through the detectors every day, “but we don’t need one at the House floor — especially after the chief of Capitol Police said there is no intelligence from any source whatsoever that any member of Congress is a threat to another member.”

Gohmert also told us there are only a couple of reasons House Speaker Nancy pelosi had the detectors put in: “number one, for optics because it makes it look like, uh-oh, when Pelosi said the enemy is within the House of Representatives…she’s trying to make people become afraid of Republicans; and I guess second would be that she is exercising more and more control.” A congressman from Georgia is also suing; both he and Gohmert were fined for earlier skipping a detector. KTBB has reached out to Pelosi’s office for comment but has not yet received a reply.

