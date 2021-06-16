Today is Wednesday June 16, 2021

Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy out after one year

Posted/updated on: June 16, 2021 at 11:10 am
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

(NEW ORLEANS) -- The New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy is out after one year with the team, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Pelicans finished with a 31-41 record and missed the NBA Playoff Play-In tournament by two games.

According to Wojnarowski, Van Gundy and Pelicans Executive Vice President David Griffin have talked consistently since the end of the season.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

