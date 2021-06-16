Phoenix Star Chris Paul place in NBA health and safety protocols

Posted/updated on: June 16, 2021 at 11:10 am

(PHOENIX) -- Suns guard Chris Paul has been placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols and is out indefinitely, sources confirmed to ESPN's Malika Andrews.

Paul could miss some or all of the NBA Western Conference Finals against either the Clippers or Jazz, which are scheduled to start next week.

Phoenix swept Denver in the semifinals with Paul leading the way in Game Four, scoring 37 points in the 125-118 win.

According to ESPN, if Paul is vaccinated, he could face a shorter absence than if unvaccinated.

The health and safety protocols were put into place by the NBA to handle all-matter involving the coronavirus. In March, the league relaxed some protocols once players and coaches started receiving the vaccine, according to ESPN.

