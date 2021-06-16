Wunmi Mosaku explains why she “loves and admires” her ‘Loki’ character Hunter B-15

Posted/updated on: June 16, 2021 at 10:10 am

By Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios

Wunmi Mosaku says she "really loves" her new role as Hunter B-15, a variant hunter for the Time Variance Authority, in the new Disney+ series Loki.

"I mean, she's just -- she's so many things that I wish I could be," Mosaku tells ABC Audio of her character. "Like the fact that she just inhabits herself wholly. She doesn't pull any punches. She doesn't apologize. She doesn't code switch. She is authentically her. And I really just love and admire that she's just focused on her goal."

But, Mosaku says, it took her a moment before she even realized she was auditioning to officially join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"I had no idea [it] was thing for Loki," Mosaku says. "And when I got offered the role, I had no idea what the role was. And [director] Kate Herron kind of spoke me through the whole series, through the whole Marvel Universe in fact -- up until the finale."

Now, after landing her coveted spot in the Disney+ series, the U.K. star admits she "would have been down" for any role in MCU. Still, Mosaku says when she "heard about" [Hunter B-15] and the "journey of the show," she knew she wanted "to be a part of that."

"I was like, 'Yeah, I'm down. Like, I am so down,'" she quips.

A new episode of Loki, also starring Tom Hiddleston, is now available on Disney+.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back